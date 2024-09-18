Germany’s Uniper seeks to double gas Imports from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uniper, the German energy company, is exploring the possibility of increasing its gas imports from Azerbaijan, with plans to potentially double the current volume of 1.5 billion cubic meters.

The announcement was made by Rashad Huseynli, head of Uniper’s Azerbaijan representative office, News.Az reports, citing local media.Huseynli noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uniper are currently in talks on the matter. However, he did not disclose specific details about the talks, emphasizing that the final volume of gas to be purchased will depend on SOCAR’s capacity, Azerbaijan’s export infrastructure, and field capabilities.He highlighted that infrastructure expansion is a significant factor, with SOCAR needing support from the European Union.Huseynli also pointed out that European financial institutions are increasingly focused on the "green agenda" and are less inclined to fund carbon projects. “Nevertheless, Uniper remains committed to increasing its gas purchases from Azerbaijan, provided the volumes are available,” he added.He emphasized the high demand for gas in Europe, stating, “Currently, we are purchasing 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field, and we have the potential to double this volume. Uniper is keenly interested in Azerbaijan’s gas market and the broader Caspian region.”

