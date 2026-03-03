Ghana launches 5G network to boost network reliability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana has rolled out its 5G internet network to boost network reliability and digitalization, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Next Gen Infraco (NGIC), the company licensed by the government to build and operate the wholesale 4G and 5G networks in the country, said in a release that the National Communications Authority (NCA) had approved its preparation and requirements processes, paving the way for the commencement of operations, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

"Following inspections and technical validation processes, the NCA has confirmed that NGIC is cleared to proceed in accordance with its Wholesale Electronic Communications Infrastructure License. With that confirmation, Ghana's wholesale 4G/5G platform is now live in selected locations in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale," the statement announced.

It said the network is also live in other key locations, but nationwide expansion will progress in phases, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's digital development agenda.

"Today, Ghana moves from 5G ambition to 5G execution. The shared backbone is commercially active and positioned to scale," NGIC Chief Executive Officer Tenu Awoonor said.

According to Awoonor, the NGIC structure enables nationwide coordination of infrastructure investment while preserving innovation and competition at the retail level.

The NCA licensed NGIC in 2024 to build, deploy and operate the 4G/5G network platform on a wholesale basis, enabling licensed mobile network providers to deliver competitive retail services over a common national backbone, as Ghana seeks to achieve 70 percent 5G network coverage by 2027.

News.Az