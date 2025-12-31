Ghana makes additional 709-mln-USD payment to Eurobond debt holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ghanaian government said on Wednesday that it had made an additional payment of 709 million U.S. dollars to settle part of its Eurobond debts, bringing the total payments to Eurobond holders under the restructuring memorandum in 2025 alone to 1.4 billion dollars, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the settlement took place on Tuesday, marking another major achievement in the country's economic recovery and debt management efforts.

Earlier this year, the West African country made two-tranche payments of 349.52 million dollars each in January and July.

"The timely settlement reaffirms Ghana's credibility as a sovereign borrower and underscores the government's commitment to restoring investor confidence through transparent, predictable, and disciplined debt-service practices," the statement added.

The statement emphasized that the government promises to improve how it mobilizes revenue, manages public finances, and handles public debt to better support its ability to pay off debts and fund Ghana's development plans.

Debt restructuring was a critical condition in Ghana's economic reform program, which began in May 2023 with the support of a 3-billion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund.

