Ghanaian president highlights Africa’s ambition to join global order

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum, that Africa plans to play a key role in shaping the emerging global system, urging the continent to depend on its own initiative.

“The multilateral order and rules-based system may be under threat, but we can forge a new Coalition of the Willing based on a shared vision and mutual respect for each other,” he said at the Accra Reset event, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Countries are increasingly pursuing deals on a transactional basis, while state and non-state actors are prioritizing national and parochial interests, he said, warning that the post-World War II multilateral system is “breaking down.”

Mahama said global humanitarian aid is declining, with developed countries, including in Europe, cutting overseas development assistance as they divert spending to defense amid a “new reality of an unpredictable ally across the Atlantic.”

He said many African countries are trapped in a “triple dependency,” relying on others for security decisions, health and education systems, and exporting critical minerals while capturing little of their value.

“This isn't sovereignty. It is a trap, and it's getting worse,” he added.

“What if we pulled our negotiating power on critical minerals so we capture value and not just extract raw ore? What if we exercise more sovereignty of our natural resources to create prosperity for our own people?” he asked.

“We must negotiate as one,” said Mahama, warning that bargaining separately leaves us “weak,” while acting together on minerals, trade and climate finance would give us far greater leverage.

“Unity should not be just a slogan. It must be our strategy,” he added.

