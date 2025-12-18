Ghislaine Maxwell seeks release from prison over conviction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has asked a U.S. federal judge to overturn her sex trafficking conviction and 20-year prison sentence.

In a Manhattan court filing, Maxwell, 63, claimed “substantial new evidence” shows constitutional violations during her 2021 trial, arguing that prosecutorial misconduct and collusion affected the jury’s decision, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She described her conviction as a “complete miscarriage of justice.”

Maxwell submitted the filing herself, just days before records in her case are set to be publicly released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law requires the Department of Justice to release investigative materials, including search warrants, financial records, and victim interviews.

Her legal bid is considered a long shot, as such requests are routinely denied, but it comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Epstein’s social circle and the circumstances surrounding his 2019 death in a New York jail.

News.Az