+ ↺ − 16 px

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to kick off Thursday morning in New York City, bringing new character balloons, celebrity performances and heightened security to Manhattan’s streets. The annual tradition begins at 8:30 a.m. EST on the Upper West Side and concludes at Macy’s Herald Square on 34th Street.

This year’s parade introduces big new additions to the sky, including balloons of Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man, while floats featuring Labubu and Lego are also set to roll through the route. A Shrek-themed onion carriage balloon carrying multiple characters will join the lineup, along with figures from Netflix’s hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Cold weather is expected, with temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Meteorologists and city officials will monitor conditions carefully, as New York law restricts full-size balloon flights when winds exceed safety limits. Balloons have been grounded only once before, in 1971, though they have flown at lower altitudes during windy years. Authorities will make final decisions Thursday morning, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tisch said there are no known credible threats, but thousands of officers will be deployed along the route. The parade has seen disruptions in recent years from pro-Palestinian demonstrators, and police are prepared for any attempts to interrupt the event.

The show will feature marching bands, dancers, cheerleaders and a star-studded entertainment lineup. Performers include Cynthia Erivo, Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and members of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X. The Radio City Rockettes and several Broadway casts will also appear.

The parade will air live on NBC with Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb hosting, while Telemundo’s broadcast will feature Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. Viewers can also stream the event on Peacock.

Santa Claus is set to close the parade as tradition, marking the unofficial start of the holiday season in New York City.

News.Az