GK Energy IPO sees 29% grey market premium ahead of bidding

Pune-based GK Energy, a company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction for renewable energy projects, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 19, 2025, with the subscription window open until September 23.

The IPO is priced in the band of ₹145 to ₹153 per share, with a total issue size of ₹464.26 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹64.26 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 98 shares, making the minimum investment at the upper price band ₹14,994. Anchor investors had the opportunity to participate starting September 18, with allotment scheduled for September 24 and listing expected on September 26, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

GK Energy is primarily a pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. Its business includes direct-to-beneficiary sales, where farmers select GK Energy as a vendor through portals managed by state nodal or implementing agencies under the PM-KUSUM scheme and similar state programs, as well as sales to other customers. In FY25, the company reported revenues of ₹1,095 crore and maintains an order book exceeding ₹1,000 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for long-term working capital and general corporate purposes.

Market sentiment for the IPO is positive, with the Grey Market Premium (GMP) standing at approximately 29%, suggesting investors anticipate potential gains upon listing.

