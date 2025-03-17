Global Baku Forum is ‘significant international platform’ for discussing global issues: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Baku Forum has established itself as a significant international platform for discussing major global issues, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has stated.

Hajiyev took to X to praise the forum’s growing importance on a global scale.

“The 12th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has successfully concluded. The Global Baku Forum has established itself as a significant international platform for discussing major global issues,” Hajiyev said.

He extended his congratulations to Rovshan Muradov, Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as well as the entire team and volunteers on this occasion.

“The Center, bearing the name of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, embodies his philosophy of humanism. I wish them continued success in their future endeavors,” the presidential aide added.

The 12th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has successfully concluded. The Global Baku Forum has established itself as a significant international platform for discussing major global issues.



I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rovshan… pic.twitter.com/4t5ikr5AbE — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) March 16, 2025

News.Az