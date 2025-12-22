Global consumer goods face wave of CEO changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consumer goods companies worldwide are seeing a surge in leadership changes as they navigate tariff pressures and volatile consumer spending.

U.S. cosmetics maker Coty recently named Procter & Gamble veteran Markus Strobel as interim CEO, becoming the latest in a string of top-level shifts in the sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Other major companies, including Walmart, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Altria, have also replaced or reshuffled their CEOs this year amid the challenges of slowing growth, rising costs, and changing market dynamics.

Analysts say this trend reflects boards’ growing impatience with weak performance and the urgent need to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors.

