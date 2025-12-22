Yandex metrika counter

Global consumer goods face wave of CEO changes

  • World
  • Share
Global consumer goods face wave of CEO changes
Photo: Reuters

Consumer goods companies worldwide are seeing a surge in leadership changes as they navigate tariff pressures and volatile consumer spending.

U.S. cosmetics maker Coty recently named Procter & Gamble veteran Markus Strobel as interim CEO, becoming the latest in a string of top-level shifts in the sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Other major companies, including Walmart, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Altria, have also replaced or reshuffled their CEOs this year amid the challenges of slowing growth, rising costs, and changing market dynamics.

Analysts say this trend reflects boards’ growing impatience with weak performance and the urgent need to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      