Coca-Cola appoints Henrique Braun as new CEO

Coca-Cola has appointed longtime executive Henrique Braun as its next CEO, replacing James Quincey, the company announced on Wednesday.

Braun, 57, will assume the role on March 31, while Quincey will transition to executive chairman after leading the company since 2017. Both executives joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and have held major international leadership roles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leadership change comes as global food and beverage companies adapt to shifting consumer habits, including growing demand for healthier, low-calorie and affordable drinks. Coca-Cola’s zero-sugar portfolio and premium products such as Fairlife milk have helped the company outperform rivals like PepsiCo in a challenging market.

Braun, who became chief operating officer in January, has experience across supply chain, new business development, and key international markets including Brazil, Greater China, and South Korea.

“I will focus on continuing the momentum we've built with our system,” Braun said, emphasizing close cooperation with bottling partners to drive growth.

Under Quincey’s leadership, Coca-Cola expanded beyond traditional sodas, adding sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks and dairy products. Coca-Cola’s shares have risen nearly 63% since he became CEO in 2017.

Braun takes over as the company faces a tougher U.S. regulatory environment for packaged foods and shifting consumer preferences, including rising interest in cane-sugar soda in glass bottles.

News.Az