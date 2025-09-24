Global defense stocks gain following Trump remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense shares climbed across Europe and Asia after U.S. President Donald Trump urged NATO allies to shoot down Russian aircraft violating their airspace.

Markets also reacted to his more supportive comments on Ukraine’s prospects of prevailing in the war, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of European defense firms rose as much as 2.8%, with industry heavyweight Rheinmetall AG gaining 1.4% and the UK’s BAE Systems Plc rising 1.6%. Sweden’s Saab AB climbed as much as 5.8% to a record high.

In Asia, South Korean names led regional gains. Shares of Hanwha Aerospace Co., the nation’s biggest defense contractor, surged as much as 5.9% to an all-time high. The company has held talks with some Western European countries about helping them expand their arms-making capacity. Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Hyundai Rotem Ltd. rose at least 4% each.

Japan’s IHI Corp. climbed almost 10% to be among the top-performing stocks on the Topix gauge, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. rose more than 5%. Australia’s DroneShield Ltd. surged over 7%.

The defense sector has been a hot trade in stock markets globally as rising geopolitical tensions around the world as well as expectations of expanding military budgets boosted investor interest. The MSCI World Aerospace & Defense Index is up 51% in 2025, eclipsing an advance of nearly 17% in a broader gauge of global equities.

“The comments from Trump signal that geopolitical risks are back in the spotlight and this is driving defense stocks higher,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer at Fibonacci Asset Management Global Pte. “With tensions showing no signs of de-escalation, the expectation is that order books of defense firms will be full for the next few years.”

News.Az