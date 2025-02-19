Global finance firms urge UK for better tax incentives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top executives from global financial firms met with Britain's Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Wednesday, urging for improved tax incentives to encourage UK consumers to invest and enhance the country's competitiveness, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from JPMorgan, BlackRock (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Citi, Fidelity, Schroders (LON:), and abrdn. The meeting was held at Britain's finance ministry.

A significant point of discussion during the meeting was the investment industry's request for changes in the tax treatment of cash savings accounts, also known as ISAs. The industry is pushing for these changes to motivate people to invest in stocks and bonds.

In addition to this, the finance executives also urged Reeves to reduce the stamp duty charged on stock investments. This has been a long-standing request from finance executives.

News.Az