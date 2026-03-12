Pentagon CTO rules out renewed talks with AI lab Anthropic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon will not reopen negotiations with AI lab Anthropic, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael said Thursday, citing concerns over the lab being a supply-chain risk.

"There's no chance. The leadership has proven, through leaking and bad faith negotiation, that they don't want to reach an agreement," Michael said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The dispute centers on restrictions placed on how the U.S. military can use Anthropic’s technology, with the Pentagon expressing concerns over security and reliability.

As a Friday deadline approaches, the standoff could have major implications for AI development, military applications, and Anthropic’s commercial operations.

Michael emphasized that the Pentagon’s decision reflects broader concerns about trust and supply-chain integrity in AI partnerships. Anthropic has not publicly responded to the remarks.

News.Az