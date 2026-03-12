Yandex metrika counter

Pentagon CTO rules out renewed talks with AI lab Anthropic

  • World
  • Share
Pentagon CTO rules out renewed talks with AI lab Anthropic
Photo: Reuters

 The Pentagon will not reopen negotiations with AI lab Anthropic, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael said Thursday, citing concerns over the lab being a supply-chain risk.

"There's no chance. The leadership has proven, through leaking and bad faith negotiation, that they don't want to reach an agreement," Michael said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The dispute centers on restrictions placed on how the U.S. military can use Anthropic’s technology, with the Pentagon expressing concerns over security and reliability.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

As a Friday deadline approaches, the standoff could have major implications for AI development, military applications, and Anthropic’s commercial operations.

Michael emphasized that the Pentagon’s decision reflects broader concerns about trust and supply-chain integrity in AI partnerships. Anthropic has not publicly responded to the remarks.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      