5.7 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan coast

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, according to the island’s weather administration. Officials reported no immediate damage or injuries following the tremor.

The quake, which was felt across nearby towns and cities, prompted temporary alerts but caused no major disruptions. Residents in Hualien described feeling strong shaking, though local authorities confirmed that all buildings and infrastructure remained intact, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan, located on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent earthquakes. Authorities maintain monitoring systems and have disaster response plans to ensure public safety.

No tsunami warnings were issued, and the weather administration continues to monitor seismic activity in the region. Local emergency services remain on standby in case further aftershocks occur.

