News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Finance Minister
Tag:
Finance Minister
China's support key to Zimbabwe's tobacco sector, says minister
19 Dec 2025-23:11
Indonesia’s new Finance Minister pledges liquidity measures with Central Bank
09 Sep 2025-15:25
Indonesia removes Finance Minister amid nationwide protests
08 Sep 2025-12:50
Benin ruling coalition nominates Finance Minister Wadagni for 2026 presidential race
01 Sep 2025-16:59
Ghana’s Finance Minister named acting Defense Minister following fatal helicopter crash
07 Aug 2025-15:39
South Korean Finance Minister Choi resigns
01 May 2025-18:59
Global finance firms urge UK for better tax incentives
19 Feb 2025-18:21
Trump’s presidency could influence global economy — Russian finance chief
25 Dec 2024-12:20
Hardline Israeli minister calls for "disproportionate" response to Iranian attack that will "rock Tehran"
17 Apr 2024-18:43
Azerbaijan makes revisions to its draft state budget
01 Dec 2023-17:51
Latest News
UK allocates £200m for military deployment to Ukraine
Dozens trapped or missing after landfill collapse in Philippines
Pope Leo XIV cautions against 'zeal for war' amid global unrest
Trump to meet Colombian president for talks in early February
U.S. team arrives in Venezuela for first time since Maduro's arrest
Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid
US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker, controls Venezuelan oil
US to exit 66 international bodies, impacting climate efforts
Secret meeting details fuel fresh controversy over AZAL crash
Why Iran’s protests keep returning despite years of repression
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31