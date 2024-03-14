Global gas demand expected to exceed 5,360 billion cubic meters in 2050

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global natural gas demand is projected to increase by 34% in 2050 compared to 2022, reaching approximately 5,360 billion cubic meters, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum's (GECF) 2050 Outlook report, global natural gas consumption reached around 4,015 billion cubic meters in 2022.

The report listed the key drivers of demand growth as the increase in population and economic production, air quality improvement, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and policies targeting the transition from coal and oil to gas.

Accordingly, 52% of global demand growth is estimated to originate in the Asia-Pacific region.

"As the share of renewables increases, natural gas-fired power generation is projected to play an increasingly vital role, providing essential flexibility and backup support to solar and wind power and hydroelectricity during drought periods. From a regional perspective, most of the future natural gas demand growth is expected to come from the fast-growing Asia Pacific markets and gas-rich Middle East and African countries," the report read.

The growth in demand from the electricity generation sector alone was estimated at 500 billion cubic meters.





News.Az