Global outrage erupts over Russia’s deadly strike on Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "Russia is choosing ballistics instead of the negotiating table" following a deadly missile strike on Ukraine's capital that claimed the lives of 19 people.

Rescuers are still digging through the rubble. The attacks, which also hit the EU mission in Kyiv as well as the British Council building have been condemned by the UN, by Nato and by those European leaders who accompanied Mr Zelenskyy to the White House – just a few days ago in an effort to bring about a peace which now seems impossibly out of reach, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The White House Press Secretary said President Trump is “not happy”.

News.Az