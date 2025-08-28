Russia fires missile near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the night, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv, with one missile landing just 100 meters from the Azerbaijani Embassy, causing a fire and a powerful detonation. Media reports and experts suggest the attack may be retaliation against Azerbaijan following earlier strikes on the country’s oil facilities.

Journalist Denis Kazansky described the incident as “an overtly terrorist attack on a diplomatic mission,” noting that the missile narrowly missed the embassy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Experts say the missile near the embassy signals a demonstrative response from Moscow, targeting symbols of Azerbaijan in retaliation for Baku’s outspoken support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

News.Az