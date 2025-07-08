Global stocks rise as Trump delays tariff deadline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global stocks saw mostly positive movement on Tuesday following US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the imposition of "reciprocal" tariffs.

U.S. stock futures are mixed, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and less than 0.1%, respectively, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.1%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index is little changed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.3% higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield is higher at nearly 4.42%. The dollar is rising against the yen and pound, but slipping against the euro.

In an executive order signed Monday, Trump moved the tariffs deadline from Wednesday to 12:01 a.m. ET on Aug. 1.Bloomberg reported that Trump said the new deadline was "not 100% firm," and that he was willing to negotiate.

Earlier Monday, Trump shared screenshots on his Truth Social platform of signed letters outlining new tariff rates sent to the leaders of several countries, mostly in Asia, including 25% levies on South Korea and Japan.

