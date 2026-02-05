Global Sumud flotilla eyes March return to Gaza

“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March the 29th,” Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu said during a livestreamed news conference in Johannesburg, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

She said the upcoming mission will involve thousands of participants, marking a major expansion compared with previous flotillas.

“We will sail with, this time, thousands of participants, including more than a thousand doctors, nurses, health professionals,” Ordu said. “We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission,” she added.

The flotilla is expected to depart from Barcelona, with additional stops planned at ports in Tunisia, Italy, and other locations across the Mediterranean before continuing toward Gaza.