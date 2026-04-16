Global Times: 13th Baku Forum shows strong participation amid global crises

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The 13th Global Baku Forum demonstrated a high level of international participation despite escalating global tensions, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

These assessments are provided in an analytical article by the English-language publication Global Times, prepared jointly with the Academy of International and Regional Communication Studies of the Communication University of China. The article was created as part of the new section Local Insights.

The author of the article is Mable Miao Lu, co-founder and secretary-general of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), who participated in this year's Baku Forum.

She notes that before traveling to Baku, Azerbaijan, she was unsure about the nature of the upcoming conference, despite her many years of experience participating in similar international forums.

"The Forum took place against the backdrop of a sharp rise in regional tensions due to the escalation of the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, as well as the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Baku found itself near several geopolitical fault lines," she said.

The author also points out that initial expectations regarding the number of forum participants were pessimistic, but the actual turnout became one of the most unexpected factors.

According to her observations, the forum, led by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, gathered about 200 political leaders, officials, diplomats, scholars, and think tank representatives, including current and former heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and leaders of international organizations.

The article notes that such a broad composition enhanced the forum's relevance amid the risks of regional escalation.

One of the most significant sessions for the author was "China and the Global Governance Initiative," which was presented for the first time in a separate thematic format. High-ranking politicians from China, Europe, and Azerbaijan participated in it.

The author observes that the discussion had a more open and substantive tone compared to previous discussions on China, which were often accompanied by caution. In Baku, according to her, there was more interest and anticipation regarding China's role amid global uncertainty.

In her words, the forum reflected a moment when international instability reaches a point where traditional diplomatic phrases lose their power, and discussions become more direct.

"Amid the risk of broader escalation, participants were more keenly aware of the value of restraint. In the end, a paradoxical impression emerged: despite expectations of uncertainty and potential isolation, Baku demonstrated an atmosphere of intense interaction, openness, and a fragile but noticeable desire for dialogue and peace," Miao Lu notes.

News.Az