Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds

Only one in 10 World Economic Forum members surveyed expects the global recovery to accelerate over the next three years, a poll of nearly 1,000 business, government and academic leaders found, with only one in six optimistic about the world outlook, Reuters reports.

Climate change was seen as the number one danger by respondents in the WEF's annual risks report on Tuesday, while the erosion of social cohesion, livelihood crises and mental health deterioration were identified as risks that had increased the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Global leaders must come together and adopt a coordinated multi-stakeholder approach to tackle unrelenting global challenges and build resilience ahead of the next crisis," Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director, said.

Extreme weather was considered the world's biggest risk in the short term and a failure of climate action in the medium and long term - two to 10 years, the survey showed.

Agreement at the U.N. COP26 climate conference in November last year was widely applauded for keeping alive prospects of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, but many of the nearly 200 nations had wanted to leave the conference in Glasgow with more.

News.Az

