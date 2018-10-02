Gold, platinum prices rise in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices for gold and platinum increased, while the silver and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan Oct. 2.

The price of gold increased by 7.5055 manats to 2,027.5985 manats per ounce in the country on Oct. 2, compared to the price on Oct. 1.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0407 manats to 24.768 manats per ounce, according to Trend.

The price of platinum increased by 22.916 manats to 1,404.676 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 6.2985 manats to 1,806.5475 manats in the country.

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Oct. 2)

