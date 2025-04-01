Gold price rose by more than $500 in 3 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gold in commodity markets has increased by more than $500 compared to the beginning of the year, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The price of gold futures for June on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York has increased by 20.2% or $534 per troy ounce, reaching $3175 compared to the beginning of this year.

The price of silver futures for May on the COMEX has risen by 18.4% or $5.4 per ounce, reaching $34.8, compared to the beginning of this year.

It should be noted that as of December 31, 2024, the price of one troy ounce of gold was $2641, and the price of one ounce of silver was $29.4.

