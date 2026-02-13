Goldman Sachs' top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler resigns amid Epstein fallout

Her resignation will take effect on June 30, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The decision comes after weeks of media coverage examining Ruemmler’s past relationship with Epstein. Ruemmler and her associates have maintained that her connection to the disgraced financier was strictly professional.

In a statement to CNN, Ruemmler reflected on her time at the firm.

“Since I joined Goldman Sachs six years ago, it has been my privilege to help oversee the firm’s legal, reputational, and regulatory matters; to enhance our strong risk management processes; and to ensure that we live by our core value of integrity in everything we do,” said Ruemmler, who previously served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama. “My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first. Earlier today, I regretfully informed David Solomon of my intention to step down as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Goldman Sachs as of June 30, 2026.”

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, praised Ruemmler’s work in his own statement to CNN.

“Throughout her tenure, Kathy has been an extraordinary general counsel, and we are grateful for her contributions and sound advice on a wide range of consequential legal matters for the firm,” Solomon said. “As one of the most accomplished professionals in her field, Kathy has also been a mentor and friend to many of our people, and she will be missed. I accepted her resignation, and I respect her decision.”