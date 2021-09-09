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Skills
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The newest AI feature in Chrome, called "Skills," allows you to access reusable prompts with just a single click while browsing.14 Apr 2026-22:40
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Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Türkiye at the invitation of the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, visited several military facilities, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry.14 Dec 2024-18:35
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Under the training plan for 2024, Sniper Training Course was held in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.23 Jul 2024-12:38
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