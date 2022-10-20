News.az
Chrome
US stock futures climb as Google avoids Chrome breakup in antitrust ruling
03 Sep 2025-14:18
Google expands Android, Chrome with latest AI and accessibility features
16 May 2025-00:32
OpenAI, Yahoo show interest in buying Google Chrome
26 Apr 2025-10:57
Yahoo ready to bid on Chrome if court forces Google to sell
25 Apr 2025-09:25
Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams
11 Apr 2025-10:23
Google’s Chrome valued at $20 billion in potential forced sale
20 Nov 2024-09:45
US Justice Department moves to force Google to sell Chrome in major antitrust case
19 Nov 2024-14:18
Google fined $162 mln by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
20 Oct 2022-17:20
