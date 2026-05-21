Google AI Studio now builds Android apps from simple prompts

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Google has rolled out a massive expansion to AI Studio, introducing powerful new features that allow creators to build native Android apps, integrate workplace data, and deploy projects to the cloud completely free of charge.

The update aims to bridge the gap between a simple idea and a fully functioning application, slashing the technical setup required for both seasoned developers and total beginners, News.Az reports, citing IT Brief.

In a major shift for mobile developers, AI Studio now allows users to build native Android applications directly within the platform's "Build" tab. By simply typing in prompts, users can generate production-ready Kotlin code built on modern Jetpack Compose patterns—no complex software development kits (SDKs) required. The upgrade even features a browser-based Android emulator to preview your app instantly, alongside a one-click publishing feature to send the app directly to Google Play’s Internal Test Track.

Google is also tightening the connection between AI Studio and its ubiquitous workplace tools. Developers can now build custom dashboards and apps that pull, organize, and interact with data directly from Google Sheets and Google Drive.

For developers looking to move their projects off the cloud, a new feature allows for seamless export to Google Antigravity for local development. This ensures that conversation history, project files, and API secrets transition perfectly to a local environment without losing progress.

Automatic Design Tools and Free Cloud Deployment

Iterating on app aesthetics just got a lot easier. A new built-in AI agent can automatically generate custom interface images and graphic assets using Nano Banana, eliminating the need for generic placeholder graphics. Users can also sketch, draw, and annotate directly onto live app previews to make visual adjustments on the fly.

To top it all off, Google is lowering the barrier to entry for deployment. New creators can now deploy their first two applications to Google Cloud via the Cloud Run Free Tier with zero cost—and without even needing to enter a credit card.

For creators on the move, Google has also opened pre-registration for a new AI Studio mobile app, allowing developers to start, remix, and share application builds straight from their smartphones.

News.Az