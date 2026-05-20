Google's biggest search update in 25 years: What to know

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Google (GOOG, GOOGL) on Tuesday unveiled a major update to its Search product, introducing enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities that allow users to ask more complex questions, create search-based AI agents, and visualize information using AI-generated tools, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

The update was announced at the company’s annual Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California.

The upgraded Search experience incorporates Google’s latest Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model and enables users to search across photos, videos, files, and Chrome browser tabs, the company said.

In one demonstration, a user uploaded two reference images—one of a dress and another of orange fabric—and asked Google to find a similar dress in the same color fabric for under $150. Search returned multiple matching results and then followed up with additional questions, such as the user’s size and intended occasion, to refine the recommendations.

Users will also be able to engage in conversational interactions through the updated Search interface. Google’s AI Overview panel will now automatically transition users into an AI Mode, allowing them to continue multi-turn chats with the system.

The company is also introducing what it calls “information agents,” designed to continuously monitor the web for specific updates. For example, users can set alerts for when an athlete announces a new shoe collaboration, and the agent will notify them when relevant information appears online.

Similarly, users searching for housing will be able to create agents that filter listings based on selected preferences. Once a matching property is found, the system will automatically send an alert.

Google also highlighted “agentic coding” features within Search. These allow the system to help users perform tasks such as designing a personalized health and fitness plan. After providing recommendations and best practices, Search can generate custom tools like fitness and meal trackers based on a user’s schedule, gym access, and location data.

According to Google, AI has helped push its Search business to new heights. During its Q1 earnings call, the company said user queries are at an all-time high, driven by AI.

For the quarter, Google Search and other advertising revenue jumped to $60.4 billion, up 19% year over year. Total revenue topped out at $109.9 billion.

In addition to Search, Google is bringing Gemini 3.5 Flash to its Gemini app. The service gets a new design, Gemini Live conversational chat, and a Daily Brief feature that the company said runs through connected apps like your Gmail inbox and calendar to provide a quick understanding of your day’s activities and suggest next steps.

Finally, Google is debuting Gemini Spark, a personal agent that the company said can perform tasks on your behalf even when you’re away from your computer or smartphone.

You can tell Gemini Spark to look through your credit card statements to alert you to hidden subscription fees, or regularly check your inbox for updates from your kids’ school to keep you up to date on project due dates via a daily digest.

The company said you can choose which apps you want to connect to Spark and disconnect them as you see fit. The agent will also ask for permission before performing tasks that require sending emails or spending money, Google explained.

Spark is also coming to Google’s Gemini app for macOS as an OpenClaw-style desktop agent that can perform tasks using your personal files.

Google said Gemini is becoming increasingly popular among its user base, with 900 million people using the app every month, up from 400 million last year.

But Google faces growing competition from the likes of OpenAI’s (OPAI.PVT) ChatGPT, which has quickly become a go-to for users seeking alternatives to Google’s products and services.

In February, OpenAI said it had more than 900 million weekly active users and more than 50 million consumer subscribers.

News.Az