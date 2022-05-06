Google blocks paid apps downloading, update in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US-based Google has blocked downloading and updating of paid apps in the Google Play online store in Russia, the company said in the statement posted on the company’s website, News.az reports.

" As part of our compliance efforts, Google Play is blocking the downloading of paid apps and updates to paid apps in Russia starting May 5, 2022," the company said.

Google Play paused its billing system for users in Russia from March 10, 2022, the company noted. "This means users cannot purchase apps and games, make subscription payments or conduct any in-app purchases of digital goods using Google Play in Russia. Free apps will remain available on the Play Store," it added.

News.Az