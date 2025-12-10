Pentagon deploys Google AI across military

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon has selected Google’s Gemini AI for use by three million military and civilian personnel.

The AI will operate through the new GenAI.mil platform, enabling rapid analysis of video and images to provide a strategic advantage on the “digital battlefield,” News.Az reports, citing Qazinform.

The $200 million contract is part of a broader effort to integrate advanced AI into daily operations across the Department of Defense, with similar agreements awarded to OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the platform will put “the world’s most powerful AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior,” emphasizing that the technology is American-made.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War and the Secretary of Defense as Secretary of War, signaling heightened military readiness amid global tensions.

News.Az