Google AI Plus launches in the US for $8 per month

Google AI Plus, the company’s most affordable AI subscription plan, is now available in the US. It will cost $8 per month, though new users can get it for just $4 a month for the first two months, available for a limited time.AI Plus gives you access to 200GB of storage, as well as access to the Gemini 3 Pro model, Deep Research and Nano Banana Pro inside the Gemini app, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nano Banana Pro generates images that look so realistic, they’re nearly indistinguishable from ordinary photos snapped on phones. Google even had to limit its usage due to high demand.

A subscription to AI Plus also expands your access to Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow, its image-to-video creator tool Whisk and its research assistant tool NotebookLM. In addition to the US, the plan is now making its way to 34 more countries, making it available in all regions where Google is selling its AI services. In the US, the new option costs less than half of a $20 AI Pro subscription, which comes with 2TB of storage and access to more tools like code assist. Google’s most expensive AI plan, the AI Ultra, costs a whopping $250 a month and comes with 30TB of storage, along with all the AI tools the company can offer. Take note that if you’re paying for a Google One Premium 2TB subscription, you’ll also get all of AI Plus’ features over the next few days

News.Az