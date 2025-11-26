Google Meet down in India; users report disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google Meet, the online video calling and conferencing service, experienced downtime in India on Wednesday morning, leaving several users unable to access the platform.

According to Down Detector, which tracks service outages, nearly 1,000 users reported issues, with over 60% citing problems with the website (meet.google.com), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Many encountered the following error message: “502. That’s an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds.”

The outage disrupted meetings across the country and prompted widespread complaints on social media. Google has yet to issue an update or explanation regarding the disruption.

Many users took to X to report the issue. “Is anyone else experiencing issues with Google Meet today? Unable to join meetings at the moment,” tweeted Rohit Rawat.

Google Meet experienced a sudden outage in US on September 8, 2025 this year as well. The video conferencing service saw thousands of outage reports within minutes.

