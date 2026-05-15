Google Nest down: Users report widespread app and device issues

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Google Nest users across the United States and parts of Europe reported significant disruptions on Friday as the widely used smart home platform experienced intermittent outages affecting the Nest app, cameras, thermostats, and other connected devices, News.Az reports, citing IBT.

The disruption left many homeowners temporarily unable to monitor security camera feeds or adjust home temperatures remotely.

Outage tracking platforms such as Downdetector recorded sharp spikes in user complaints throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

The reported problems were mainly concentrated around app connectivity, live video streaming, and device synchronization issues.

Despite these widespread reports, Google’s official Nest status page continued to indicate that all services were operating normally, leading to further frustration among users who turned to social media platforms and community forums to report offline devices and recurring error messages.

The issues are believed by some users to be linked to broader strain across the Google ecosystem following recent high-traffic events, including major music releases and other surges in platform activity earlier in the week. Many affected users said the problems began around mid-morning Eastern Time and continued for several hours before gradually improving.

The disruptions impacted several core Nest services, including Nest Cam live video, video history playback, thermostat remote control functions, and general login access through the app. Some users reported that their devices appeared as “offline” even though their home Wi-Fi connections were stable. Others experienced delayed notifications or a complete inability to access devices through the Google Home app.

The outage affected a broad range of Nest hardware, including doorbell cameras, indoor security systems, smart thermostats, and smoke detectors. Users with fully integrated smart home setups relying on automated routines and connected systems experienced the most significant inconvenience, particularly those who depend on remote monitoring for home security while away.

Google Nest support acknowledged isolated issues through social media channels and advised users to follow standard troubleshooting steps such as restarting routers, updating the app, and checking device firmware. However, many users reported that local resets did not resolve the issue, suggesting that the problems were likely server-side rather than caused by individual home network configurations.

News.Az