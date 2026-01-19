Google rolls out major Gmail upgrades: What you need to know

Google has announced one of the most significant changes to Gmail in over two decades, bringing updates that will affect more than 2 billion users worldwide.

While some changes were expected, others have taken users by surprise, presenting a crossroads that requires careful decisions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tech giant revealed that its AI-powered features, previously available only to paid accounts, will now be free for all users. This includes AI Overviews, Help Me Write, and Suggested Replies, transforming Gmail into a more proactive, personal inbox assistant.

“Today we’re bringing @Gmail into the Gemini era,” Google said, “making it a personal, proactive inbox assistant to help you manage your life, not just your messages. Explore the new features launching today, many of which are made possible by Gemini 3.” The company emphasized that users remain in control and can enable or disable these features at any time.

The first key decision for users involves sharing email content and metadata with Google’s Gemini AI. These tools are designed to organize messages, suggest actions, and make Gmail act like a personal assistant to help users manage their inbox more efficiently. Users can choose to adopt the AI tools or continue with Gmail in its traditional form.

The second upgrade comes as a surprise: Google now allows users to change their primary Gmail address without creating a new account. Users can retain all their data, and the old address will continue to work. This feature provides a fresh start, ideal for those still using old email addresses from school or ones they find embarrassing.

However, users should note that there are limits on how often they can make these changes, so careful consideration is advised before proceeding.

Deciding whether to embrace Gmail’s AI involves weighing privacy and security, as the tools require access to your emails. Google has repeatedly warned about threats from hackers attempting to steal sensitive account information, highlighting the importance of caution.

Ultimately, these upgrades offer powerful new options for Gmail users, but they also come with important decisions about privacy, security, and how you want your inbox to work.

