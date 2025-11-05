Google's $32B Wiz acquisition clears key DOJ antitrust hurdle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google parent Alphabet’s $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz has passed a U.S. Justice Department antitrust review, Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport confirmed at a Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday.

The deal — Alphabet’s largest ever — will fold Wiz into Google Cloud’s cybersecurity division, strengthening its security offerings as businesses face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is an important milestone, but we’re still in the journey between signing and closing,” Rappaport said, noting the approval marks a step forward but does not conclude the regulatory process.

U.S. antitrust officials had been reviewing whether the transaction could reduce competition in the cybersecurity market. Google said it still expects to secure remaining regulatory approvals internationally, with the deal set to close in 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Google spokespersons said the company looks forward to completing the process, while the DOJ and Wiz did not immediately comment.

