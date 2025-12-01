News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Assaf Rappaport
Tag:
Assaf Rappaport
Google's $32B Wiz acquisition clears key DOJ antitrust hurdle
05 Nov 2025-12:18
Latest News
Türkiye’s Erdogan to visit UAE, Ethiopia next week for talks
Rubio says US and Europe 'belong together' despite tensions
Assailants kill at least 30 in northwest Nigeria villages, residents say
ECB opens up euro lifeline in bid to boost global role
Azerbaijani, German top diplomats mull Baku-Iravan normalization
Global governance should be improved through reform: Chinese FM
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Global Affairs at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Munich
Ukraine ready for agreement to bring real peace: Zelensky
Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Serbia to 1 billion cubic meters per year
Wang Huiyao: We may even need another “Middle Corridor” to strengthen the existing one
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31