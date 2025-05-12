Google unveils AI Futures Fund initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google announced on Monday the launch of its AI Futures Fund, a new initiative aimed at investing in startups that are developing with the latest AI technologies from Google DeepMind, the company’s AI research and development lab.

The fund will back startups from seed to late stage and will offer varying degrees of support, including allowing founders to have early access to Google AI models from DeepMind, the ability to work with Google experts from DeepMind and Google Labs, and Google Cloud credits, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Some startups will also have the opportunity to receive direct investment from Google.

“The AI Futures Fund doesn’t follow a batch or cohort model,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Instead, we consider opportunities on a rolling basis —there’s no fixed application window or deadline. When we come across companies that align with the fund’s thesis, we may choose to invest. We’re not announcing a specific fund size at this time, and check sizes vary based on the company’s stage and needs — typically early to mid-stage, with flexibility for later-stage opportunities as well.”

AI Futures Fund already has some case studies. Startups such as the meme-making platform Viggle and the webtoon app Toonsutra participated in the program.

Startups can apply here starting May 12.

Google has been making big commitments over the past few months to support the next generation of AI talent and scientific breakthroughs.

Last November, Google.org, the company’s charitable wing, announced a $20 million cash commitment to researchers and scientists working in AI. Before that, in September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company was creating a $120 million Global AI Opportunity fund to help bring AI education and training to more places across the world. Google.org also launched a $20 million generative AI accelerator program to cut checks to nonprofits developing AI tech.

Google also has its Google for Startups Founders Funds, which supports founders from an array of industries and backgrounds building companies, including AI companies. A spokesperson told TechCrunch in February that this year, the fund would start investing in AI-focused startups in the U.S., with more information to come at a later date.

