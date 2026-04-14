Google updates Gemini for Home to fix "fundamentals" and media controls

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The addition of Gemini has improved the experience of using most Google products. Google Home is the only outlier, with Gemini promising a lot but failing to deliver on most fronts.

Google has been relentlessly updating Gemini and Google Home every other week with new fixes and new features to enhance the overall experience, News.Az reports, citing Android Police.

As part of this, the company is rolling out another Gemini for Home update that makes the "fundamentals" better. In early March, Google updated Gemini to speed up the response times for "hundreds" of common smart home commands. Building on them, the latest Gemini for Home update promises a more reliable media playback experience and more powerful commands for organizing your notes and lists.

Google's release notes state that Gemini's upgraded media experience now recognizes your favorite artists and playlists more accurately, even in noisy environments. Plus, the AI-powered voice assistant will respond to the "pause" command faster.

Additionally, Gemini will adapt to your speaking pace so that it does not cut you off mid-sentence. If this improvement pans out, it will ensure that Gemini can capture your full command in one go.

Google also says Gemini now responds faster to time and date queries.

Gemini's notes and lists capabilities get a serious upgrade.If you use Gemini for Home to manage your notes and lists, you will love the upgraded experience. Gemini can now go beyond just adding new tasks and capturing notes. Thanks to upgraded thinking capabilities, Gemini can handle more complex tasks related to managing your notes and lists.

So, you can tell Gemini to turn a note into a list, remove certain items from a category, or move them to a different note altogether. You can try commands like "Remove all vegetables from my shopping list" or "What lists do I have?" to get a better idea of what Gemini's upgraded note capabilities can do.For parents, Google is adding Parental Controls and Digital Wellbeing to the Google Home app to limit screen time, pause device access, set content filters, schedule quiet periods, and more.

The latest round of Gemini for Home improvements is rolling out via a server-side update from today and should reach everyone within the next few days.

News.Az