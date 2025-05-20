Google launches Gemini 2.5 Flash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google's major I/O 2025 event is currently happening in California, and, as expected, the focus is on artificial intelligence. The company revealed that its Gemini platform is getting significant improvements, with new features for the Gemini app and integration of its chatbot into other products.

Google claims that Gemini 2.5 Pro is the best and fastest AI chatbot in the world, backing that up with benchmark tests that show Google is ahead of the competition. Some of these tests reveal that the second-best AI model after Gemini 2.5 Pro isn’t a new ChatGPT version but Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash. That’s the lighter, faster version of Gemini 2.5, which is also getting an update on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Google is also adding a few new features to the Gemini app experience, including better voice support, new Deep Think functionality, and an expansion of Project Mariner. The latter is Google’s AI agent that gives the AI “computer use” capabilities, allowing it to browse websites and make purchases on your behalf.

Gemini 2.5 Flash

Google says Gemini 2.5 Flash will be better in “nearly every dimension,” showing improvements in reasoning, coding, and handling long contexts. The lighter model should also be more efficient, using 20–30% fewer tokens in Google’s tests.

The new Gemini 2.5 Flash is rolling out in preview mode in Google AI Studio (developers), Vertex AI (enterprise), and the Gemini app (everyone).

A final version of Gemini 2.5 Flash will be more widely available in June.

News.Az