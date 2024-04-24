Great renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan’s Lachin highlighted at international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district has great potential in renewable energy, said Masim Mammadov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district.

He made the remarks at a panel session on "Sustainable development in Karabakh" held on the sidelines of an international conference in Lachin with the participation of experts from 30 countries, News.Az reports.

Mammadov pointed out that Lachin also has great potential in the field of hydropower generation. "To date alone, 4 new hydroelectric power plants have been built. We also expect 4 more new power plants to be opened by the end of this year," he added.

The presidential representative also noted the great tourism potential of Lachin, adding that a lot of work has been done in this direction since the liberation of the city from occupation.

News.Az