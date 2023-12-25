Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 27 more families to liberated Zabukh village

Azerbaijan has today sent 95 more people (27 families) from Baku to Zabukh village of Lachin district, News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 203, comprising 783 individuals.


