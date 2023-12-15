Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 25 more families to Zabukh village of Lachin district

Azerbaijan has today sent 92 people (25 families) from Baku to the village of Zabukh of the Lachin district in another phase of relocation process, News.Az reports. 

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the village reached 146, comprising 568 individuals.


