Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 95 more former IDPs to liberated Aghali village

Azerbaijan has today launched the next stage of relocating former IDPs to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district sending another group of residents, consisting of 95 people (17 families), News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 150 families (744 people) have so far been resettled in the village.

