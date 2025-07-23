Greece announces reforms to tackle worsening water crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece announced urgent reforms on Wednesday to address its worsening water crisis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis explained the gravity of the problem at a meeting with officials in his office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Based on the data, our country is ranked 19th in the world in terms of the risk of water scarcity,” he said.

Mitsotakis drew attention to the historically low level at dams and reservoirs supplying fresh water to Athens.

The government will introduce an essential reform in the water management model, he added.

Mitsotakis revealed that Greece will adopt a holistic planning and centralized management of related projects, utilize new technologies and complementary ways of producing water such as desalination and recycling, and launch public information and awareness campaign, among other measures.

A survey by the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME) warned that many of Greece’s underground aquifers, which are regarded as strategic water reserves due to their resistance to pollution and evaporation, are nearing critical depletion levels.

Regions under the greatest strain include many in the touristic resorts, such as the Aegean islands and the areas of Moudania and Kassandra of the Chalkidiki Peninsula, where potable water is increasingly scarce, according to the survey.

News.Az