New Gaza-bound flotilla sails from Türkiye amid blockade tensions

An organiser said around 50 vessels set sail from Marmaris, with additional ships from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition expected to join in international waters as the convoy continues toward Gaza, News.Az reports, citing IntelliNews.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the latest in a series of maritime initiatives aiming to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza, where shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel have worsened since the start of the Israel–Hamas war in October 2023.

Organisers said the mission will continue its course in coordination with other participating vessels, while recalling that previous flotilla attempts were intercepted by Israeli forces, with activists detained or expelled. Rights groups have previously accused Israel of unlawful arrests and mistreatment, allegations denied by Israeli authorities.