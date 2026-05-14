US Border Patrol head quits
Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has stepped down, Fox News reported in a post on X on Thursday.
The Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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