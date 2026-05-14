US Border Patrol head quits

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U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has stepped down, Fox News reported in a post on X on Thursday.

The Department ​of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection ​did not immediately ​respond to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Donald ‌Trump ⁠has stepped up arrests of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, cracked ​down ​on ⁠unlawful border crossings and stripped legal ​status from ​hundreds ⁠of thousands of migrants since taking office ⁠in ​2025.

News.Az