Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fades after Trump return

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Seven years after then-presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Republicans would eventually have a political “epiphany” and move beyond Donald Trump, that expectation has largely faded as Democrats recalibrate their approach to a more confrontational political landscape.

The original prediction, made during Biden’s 2019 campaign stop in New Hampshire, reflected a broader belief among many Democrats that Trump’s influence over the Republican Party would weaken after electoral defeat. Instead, Trump’s political standing ultimately strengthened, culminating in a return to the White House in 2024 and a firm grip on the GOP, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Now, Democratic voters and strategists increasingly argue that cooperation with Republicans is unlikely to return to earlier norms. Instead, the party base is showing greater support for candidates who take a more combative stance, prioritizing political confrontation over compromise.

Polling data over the past decade reflects this shift. Where Democratic voters once favored bipartisan compromise, recent surveys indicate a strong preference for lawmakers who “stick to their positions even if this means not getting things done,” signaling a sharp reversal in attitudes since the early Trump era.

Political analysts say the shift reflects a broader reassessment of assumptions about the Republican Party’s direction. Many now view Trump’s influence not as a temporary disruption but as a defining feature of the GOP’s current identity.

Despite this, Biden’s allies point to major legislative achievements during his presidency, including infrastructure investment and technology policy legislation, as evidence that bipartisan cooperation was still possible under specific political conditions.

However, those moments are increasingly seen as exceptions rather than the foundation of a lasting governing style. As the political environment hardens, both parties appear to be moving further away from the idea of a post-Trump return to traditional consensus politics.

News.Az