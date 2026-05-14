Trump, Xi talk Strait of Hormuz amid Chinese transit

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During a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Strait of Hormuz and the potential U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran amid stalled negotiations to end the crisis and reopen the waterway.

According to the White House, Trump and Xi had a “good” meeting on Thursday and agreed that the Strait of Hormuz “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarisation of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use,” the White House said.

In a separate interview, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed Beijing would “do what they can” to open the waterway, which he said was “very much in their interest”.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February, Tehran has all but closed the strait, causing disruptions to global energy supplies and raising fuel prices as oil tankers remain unable to pass.

But under special agreements, Iran has let some carriers sail through the waterway.

On Wednesday, a Chinese tanker transited through the strait, according to shipping data seen by the Reuters news agency. Iran’s Fars News Agency also reported on Thursday that there was an agreement to allow some Chinese ships to pass.

Moreover, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that about 30 vessels had transited through the strait since Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the US said on Thursday that it had so far redirected 70 vessels and disabled four others to enforce Trump’s blockade on ships travelling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.

“As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 70 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to ensure compliance,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

News.Az