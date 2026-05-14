Pakistan’s PM hosts Azerbaijan’s Justice Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, welcomed Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov.

During the meeting, Minister Farid Ahmadov conveyed warm greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Pakistani Prime Minister. In turn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked to extend his regards and deep appreciation to the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting highlighted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on historical, cultural, and religious ties and continue to develop across all areas at the level of strategic partnership.

The discussions also noted that, within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation and the Cooperation Program signed over the past two years between the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, a range of measures on mutual exchange of experience has been implemented.

The sides further discussed fruitful cooperation in the fields of legal assistance and extradition, as well as opportunities for expanding collaboration in law and justice.

News.Az